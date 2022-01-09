$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

VMware stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.46. 1,654,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.90. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

