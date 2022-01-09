Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.