American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

