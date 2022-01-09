ImageCash Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $11,226.61 and $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00086204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.52 or 0.07441875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00072744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.84 or 0.99949034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003203 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

