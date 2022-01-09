SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $353.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.29.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.91. 639,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,622. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

