Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.02 ($18.21).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($19.55) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) target price on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EPA:ENGI traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €13.25 ($15.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.95 and its 200-day moving average is €12.18. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

