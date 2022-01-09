Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $2.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. SYNNEX posted earnings of $5.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $109.25. 262,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SYNNEX by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

