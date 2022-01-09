Boosted Finance (BOOST) 1-Day Volume Hits $38,084.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00004944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $124,517.11 and approximately $38,084.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00086204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.52 or 0.07441875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00072744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.84 or 0.99949034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.