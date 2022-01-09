Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 702,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 178,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after buying an additional 245,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 64,890 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,680,000 after buying an additional 124,527 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 550,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 492,617 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

