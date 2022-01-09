Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 530,800 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 890,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Takung Art by 1,527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TKAT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 658,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.99. Takung Art has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 105.51% and a negative net margin of 171.42%.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

