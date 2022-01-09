1,786 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

