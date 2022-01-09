BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

PSNL traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $578.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,472 shares of company stock worth $4,788,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

