Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,113 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.