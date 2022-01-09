Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 645.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,525,594,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.