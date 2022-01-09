Snetwork (SNET) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Snetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2,164.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00066622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,594,132 coins. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html . The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

