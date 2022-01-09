SPINDLE Market Capitalization Achieves $153,692.54 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $153,692.54 and $34.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,060.14 or 0.99963556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00086766 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00344673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.50 or 0.00467025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00136160 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007693 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

