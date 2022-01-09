Analysts Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

VSEC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,486. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $749.88 million, a PE ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VSE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VSE by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VSE by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

