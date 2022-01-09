Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $977.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $931.19 million. Pool reported sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Pool by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Pool by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL traded down $17.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $503.17. 316,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.07. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

