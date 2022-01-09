Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

