First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 265.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.