Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.