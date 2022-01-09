Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $975,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 105,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,128,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

