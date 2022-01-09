Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Decreases By 29.8%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPH. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 10,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

