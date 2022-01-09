Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Decreases By 29.8%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPH. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 10,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
