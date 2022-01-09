Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 412,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Eyenovia stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 117,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,320. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $58,143.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 259,511 shares of company stock worth $952,856 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYEN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.