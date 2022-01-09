TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 97,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $535.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

