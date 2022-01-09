Zacks: Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $7.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.42 billion and the lowest is $6.88 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 14,869,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,267,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

