Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Short Interest Update

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 201,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grove during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grove in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grove alerts:

NASDAQ:GRVI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. Grove has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.37.

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

About Grove

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.