Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIIAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 32,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,905. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

