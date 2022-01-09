Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $483.99 Million

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce sales of $483.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.80 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,308. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 285,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

