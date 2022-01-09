Heritage Trust Co Has $9.18 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

