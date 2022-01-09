Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

