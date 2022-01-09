Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

LOW opened at $251.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

