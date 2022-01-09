Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

