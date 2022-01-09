Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 126.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 96.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

HTBK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.29. 67,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,367. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBK. Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.