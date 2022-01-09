IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 402,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 165,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.10. IDT has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $67.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

