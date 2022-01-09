Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,651.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,651.20 ($35.73).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.16) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($35.31) to GBX 3,030 ($40.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HLMA traded down GBX 33 ($0.44) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,974 ($40.08). The stock had a trading volume of 550,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,201. The firm has a market cap of £11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 43.04. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,214 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,270 ($44.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,082.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,954.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

