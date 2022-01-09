Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Europe upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF remained flat at $$4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,087. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

