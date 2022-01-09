Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

COTY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,120. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

