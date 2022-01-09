SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 173.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001202 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 113% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

