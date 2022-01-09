Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

