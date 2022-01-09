First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,620 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

