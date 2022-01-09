Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $55,660,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,071.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,908.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2,786.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.