Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Declines By 20.8%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,771. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.