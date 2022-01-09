Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ OMIC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 244,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.