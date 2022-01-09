Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of RIO stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
