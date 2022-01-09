Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.