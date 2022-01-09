Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Roots stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.15. 11,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,021. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.39.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

