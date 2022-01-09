Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Roots stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.15. 11,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,021. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

