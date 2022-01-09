$3.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.31 and the lowest is $3.06. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,744. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.