Hartline Investment Corp Sells 448 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.28. 1,440,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

