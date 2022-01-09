Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $14,299,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

