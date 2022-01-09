Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,745 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,092,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

